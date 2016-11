Njoftim nga Fondi Shqiptar i Zhvillimit

SPECIFIC PROCUREMENT NOTICE REQUEST FOR BIDS

Employer: Albanian Development Fund (ADF)

Project:Community Works IV: Development of the Albanian Alps and Coastal Areas

Contract title: “Restauration and rehabilitation of facades on the protected area in the city of Gjirokastra”

Country: Albania

Loan No.:ALB – LD 1853

RFB No: CWPIV/W/OP/2016/6

Issued on: November 24, 2016

The Government of Albania has received a loan from the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) in an of 28,700,000 EURO toward the cost of the “Community Works IV: Development of the Albanian Alps and Coastal Areas” Project, and it intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this loan to eligible payments for goods, works, related services and consulting services to be procured under this project. This project will be jointly financed with Government of Albania with a contribution of 6,000,000 EURO.

Albanian Development Fund (ADF) is theProject Implementing Agency for the “Community Works IV: Development of the Albanian Alps and Coastal Areas” Project.

ADF now invites sealed bids from eligible Bidders for the following contract to be funded from part of the proceeds of the loan:

CWPIV/W/OP/2016/6, “Restauration and rehabilitation of facades on the protected area in the city of Gjirokastra”. The construction period is 6 months. The Works consist on restauration and rehabilitation of 1) objectinside the protected area through the repair of the existing plaster, facades painting and replacement of the drainage system of amortization and function, maintaining the same typology as the existing works that characterize the entire historical centre and 2) facades of collective housing for unification with “18 September” boulevard facilities through the repair of the existing plaster or plastering the whole masonry when it absent, painting of the facades and replacement of the drainage system of amortization and function.

The Sites are located at city of Gjirokastra. The contract includes works at 2 sites:

First Site is inside the protected area of the historic centre and includes 10 buildings.

Second Site is outside the protected area and includes 127 buildings.

Some qualification requirements for this tender are as follows:

The Bidders shall have a minimum average annual turnover of:818,828,868 (eight hundred eighteen million and eight hundred twenty eight and eight hundred sixty eight)Albanian Leke, calculated as total certified payments received for contracts in progress or completed, within the last 5 years (years 2011-2015). The Bidder must demonstrate access to, or availability of, financial resources such as liquid assets, unencumbered real assets, lines of credit, and other financial means, other than any contractual advance payments to meet the cash-flow requirement in an amount of 102,353,609 (one hundred two million and three hundred fifty three thousand and six hundred nine) Albanian Leke, taking into account the Bidder’s commitments for other contracts. The Bidder shall demonstrate that it has successful experience as prime contractor, in at least 3 (three) contracts within the last 5 years (years 2011-2015), each with a value of at least 163,765,774 (one hundred sixty three million and seven hundred sixty five thousand and seven hundred seventy four) Albanian Leke, that have been successfully completed and that are similar to the proposed Works.

A more detailed and complete list of evaluation and qualification criteria, for the tender is included in the respective bidding documents.

If ADF launches other tenders along with this tender, which will be evaluated in parallel, a Bidder that wishes to bid for more than one Contract, in this or other parallel tenders, in order to be awarded more than one Contract, he should meet the aggregate of the capacity requirements for each works contract that the Bidder wishes to be awarded for.

If the Bidder cannot meet the qualification criteria combined for more than one contract and he submitted the lowest evaluated responsive tender in those tenders, then ADF will award only those contracts that he meets the qualification criteria, provided that the combination of award will result in the lowest evaluated cost to the ADF for those contracts.

Bidding will be conducted through open tender procedures based on the CEB’s Guidelines for Procurement of Supplies, Works and Services, September 2011 and is open to Biddersfrom any country, in accordance with the provisions on eligibility in the CEB’s Guidelines for Procurement of Supplies, Works and Services, September 2011. Interested eligible Bidders may obtain further information and inspect the bidding document during office hours 09:00 to 14:00 at the address given below. The bidding document in English may be purchased by interested eligible Bidders upon the submission of a written application to the address below and upon payment of a nonrefundable fee of 100 Euro or equivalent in a convertible currency. The method of payment will be direct deposit to the ADF account, at Union Bank, as follows:

Name of account: “LlogariProjekti ADF”

Client number: 285464

IBAN CODE: AL80 2141 1106 0111 2854 6403 0117

For the direct deposit, the Bidder should provide Bank’ payment receipt to ADF.Upon receipt of appropriate evidence of payment of the non-refundable fee, the documents will promptly be dispatched. In addition, if requested, the documents can be dispatched electronically after presentation by the prospective tenderer of an appropriate evidence of payment of the non-refundable fee. In the event of discrepancy between electronic and hard copies of the documents, the hard copy shall prevail.

Bids must be delivered to the address below on or before December 28, 2016, 11:00hrs. Electronic bidding will not be permitted. Late Bids will be rejected. The outer Bid envelopes marked “ORIGINAL BID”, and the inner envelopes marked “TECHNICAL PART” will be publicly opened in the presence of the Bidders’ designated representatives and anyone who chooses to attend, at the address below directly after the deadline for submission of the bids.All envelopes marked “FINANCIAL PART” shall remain unopened and will be held in safe custody of the Employer until the second public Bid opening. All Bids must be accompanied by a bid security in the amount of 4,094,144 (fourmillion and ninety four thousand and one hundred forty four) Albanian Leke, or its equivalent in a convertible currency (using the Bank of Albania official exchange rate on the date of publication of the Specific Procurement Notice. The addresses referred to above are:

For further information and inspection of the bid document:

Albanian Development Fund

Address:Rr. “Sami Frasheri”, Nr. 10, Tirana, Albania

Contact name: Ms. Manjola Dhamo

Second Floor

Tel: +355 4 22 35 597/8

Fax: +355 4 22 34 885

E-mail: adf@albaniandf.org; mdhamo@albaniandf.org

Web site: www.albaniandf.org

For Bid submission:

Albanian Development Fund

Street Address: Rr. Sami Frasheri, No. 10

Floor/Room number: Ground Floor, Protocol Office

City: Tirana

Country: Albania

For Bid opening:

Albanian Development Fund

Street Address: Rr. Sami Frasheri, No. 10

Floor/Room number: Fourth Floor.

City: Tirana

Country: Albania